Bar code: Will MRP rules curb inflated label prices?
Dhirendra Kumar 6 min read 15 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
Retail outlets are currently free to charge any amount up to the maximum printed on the label, and manufacturers do not need to justify how the MRP is arrived at.
The Centre is looking to make pricing of retail goods more transparent and consumer-friendly through a potential overhaul of the maximum retail price (MRP) system, five people aware of the matter said.
