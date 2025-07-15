Bar code: Will MRP rules curb inflated label prices?

'Not price control'

“The idea behind the proposal is to check unfair trade practices," the second person said. "For instance, if a product has an MRP of ₹5,000 but is sold at ₹2,500 after a 50% discount, the question arises—why was such a high price printed on the tag in the first place? If the retailer is earning a profit by selling it at ₹2,500, the original MRP appears inflated. Does that mean the 50% discount was merely a tactic to attract consumers? We are exploring all such cases in consultation with the industry, especially since the retailer is legally allowed to sell the product at its declared MRP."