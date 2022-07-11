India must be ready to face upheaval due to expansion of AI: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that India needs to work on artificial intelligence mechanism 'extremely carefully' and be ready to face the upheaval that may follow with its expansion
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that India needs to work on artificial intelligence mechanism "extremely carefully". He also said that India should be ready to face the "legal, ethical, political and economic upheaval" that may follow the expansion of this technology.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that India needs to work on artificial intelligence mechanism "extremely carefully". He also said that India should be ready to face the "legal, ethical, political and economic upheaval" that may follow the expansion of this technology.
Stressing that India needs to make advancements in AI technology, Rajnath Singh said it should not be dominated by a country or a group, as has been the case with nuclear technology.
Stressing that India needs to make advancements in AI technology, Rajnath Singh said it should not be dominated by a country or a group, as has been the case with nuclear technology.
Rajnath Singh was speaking after inaugurating an event titled 'AIDef (Artificial Intelligence in Defence)' in New Delhi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rajnath Singh was speaking after inaugurating an event titled 'AIDef (Artificial Intelligence in Defence)' in New Delhi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We have to use artificial intelligence (AI) for humanity's progress and peace. It should not be the case that a country or a group of countries establish their dominance on this technology - just like nuclear power - and the remaining countries are not able to enjoy the fruits of this technology," the defence minister said.
"We have to use artificial intelligence (AI) for humanity's progress and peace. It should not be the case that a country or a group of countries establish their dominance on this technology - just like nuclear power - and the remaining countries are not able to enjoy the fruits of this technology," the defence minister said.
Rajnath Singh also noted that AI's ethics and possible dangers must be properly thought-out. "We cannot stop the progress of artificial intelligence and we should not try to stop its progress. But we need to be careful about it," he mentioned.
Rajnath Singh also noted that AI's ethics and possible dangers must be properly thought-out. "We cannot stop the progress of artificial intelligence and we should not try to stop its progress. But we need to be careful about it," he mentioned.
"Since AI is a technology that can bring a massive change, we must be ready to face the legal, ethical, political and economic upheaval that may follow," Rajnath Singh noted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Since AI is a technology that can bring a massive change, we must be ready to face the legal, ethical, political and economic upheaval that may follow," Rajnath Singh noted.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"We need to work on AI extremely carefully so that this (technology) does not go out of our control in the coming times," he added.
"We need to work on AI extremely carefully so that this (technology) does not go out of our control in the coming times," he added.
"Whenever a new technology comes, society takes its time to adjust itself to it," he added, saying any new technology is like themovement of a clock as once it moves forward, it cannot turn back.
Rajnath Singh said the defence sector is undergoing important changes due to artificial intelligence. The training of soldiers is also being improved with the help of AI, he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rajnath Singh said the defence sector is undergoing important changes due to artificial intelligence. The training of soldiers is also being improved with the help of AI, he said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Speaking of Russia's continuous progress in the field of science and technology, Rajnath Singh said, "On AI, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said 'Whoever becomes the leader in this sphere will become the ruler of the world'."
Speaking of Russia's continuous progress in the field of science and technology, Rajnath Singh said, "On AI, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said 'Whoever becomes the leader in this sphere will become the ruler of the world'."
'INDIA BELIEVES IN VASUDAIVA KUTUMBAKAM'
'INDIA BELIEVES IN VASUDAIVA KUTUMBAKAM'
Referring to Vladimir Putin's statement, Rajnath Singh said India believes in the principles of Vasudaiva Kutumbakam (the whole world is a family).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Referring to Vladimir Putin's statement, Rajnath Singh said India believes in the principles of Vasudaiva Kutumbakam (the whole world is a family).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"India has no intention to rule the world, we must develop the capability of our AI technology so that no country can even think of ruling us," he added.
"India has no intention to rule the world, we must develop the capability of our AI technology so that no country can even think of ruling us," he added.
India has started incorporating AI applications in remote piloted, unmanned aerial vehicles, etc, he mentioned. There is a need to move further in this direction so that India can develop autonomous weapon systems, he noted.
India has started incorporating AI applications in remote piloted, unmanned aerial vehicles, etc, he mentioned. There is a need to move further in this direction so that India can develop autonomous weapon systems, he noted.
"Timely infusion of technologies like AI and Big Data in the defence sector is of utmost importance, so that we are not left behind the technological curve and are able to take maximum advantage of technology for our services," he mentioned.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"Timely infusion of technologies like AI and Big Data in the defence sector is of utmost importance, so that we are not left behind the technological curve and are able to take maximum advantage of technology for our services," he mentioned.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Rajnath Singh launched 75 defence products powered by artificial intelligence at the event.
Rajnath Singh launched 75 defence products powered by artificial intelligence at the event.