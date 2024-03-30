India must help prevent US-China conflict, says former diplomat Gokhale
India should conduct thorough risk assessments across ministries and departments to understand the potential effects of a US-China clash over Taiwan, the former diplomat said
NEW DELHI : Ongoing tensions in the Taiwan strait can impact Indian exports passing through the region, the domestic semiconductor industry relying on supplies from the area, and the critical undersea cable network anchored there, said Vijay Gokhale, former diplomat and foreign secretary, on Saturday.