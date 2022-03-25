India must take advantage of opportunities in covid’s wake

“Services today is 55% of our GDP. India has done really well in services. There are so many varieties of outsourcing that can be done out of India such as new emerging ones like telemedicine, legal-tech etc. We must resolve all issues around data privacy, IP and then I am sure this can be one of the biggest opportunities. Because manufacturing is tough. Getting land is tough, getting land at a reasonable price is tough. So, while we continue to focus on these, let us also focus on these other low hanging fruits," said Tewari.