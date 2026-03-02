New Delhi: India’s National Health Authority (NHA) has launched a free digital platform for small and mid-sized clinics to help doctors with clinical decisions such as diagnosis and treatment planning, while integrating these facilities with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) ecosystem, according to two government officials and a document reviewed by Mint.
Payments to patients: India tries to replicate BHIM UPI success in healthcare
SummaryThe new e-platform serves as a government-backed, reliable entry point for small-scale doctors to join the national digital health ecosystem, much like what the BHIM app did for digital payments. It is designed as a simplified, low-cost digital management tool for smaller clinics.
