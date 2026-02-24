India to launch nationwide HPV vaccination drive to eradicate cervical cancer

New Delhi: India is set to roll out a nationwide human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination program aimed at eliminating cervical cancer, the second most common cancer among women in India, according to two officials familiar with the matter.

This special vaccination campaign is only for girls aged 14 years across all socio-economic groups, said one of the officials quoted earlier, speaking on the condition of anonymity as details are not public yet. “While it is not currently under the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP), the rollout aligns with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Global Strategy to Eliminate Cervical Cancer.”

Nearly 80,000 new cases of cervical cancer and over 42,000 deaths are reported annually in India. Scientific evidence establishes that almost all cases are caused by persistent infection with high-risk types of HPV. Specifically, types 16 and 18 account for more than 80% of the disease burden in the country.

Queries emailed to the health ministry spokesperson remained unanswered until press time.

India joins 160 countries that have integrated HPV vaccination into their national health schedules. Since its global introduction in 2006, over 500 million doses of HPV vaccines have been administered worldwide. As a non-live vaccine, it cannot cause an HPV infection and maintains an excellent long-term safety record.

The program will use Gardasil, a quadrivalent vaccine manufactured by Merck & Co. This vaccine protects against four HPV types: 16 and 18, which cause cancer; and 6 and 11, which cause other related conditions. Procured through a partnership with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, it has been proven 93-100% effective in preventing cervical cancer caused by these specific types.

“Far too many women come to us when cervical cancer is already advanced and difficult to treat. What makes this disease especially heartbreaking is that it is largely preventable," said *Dr. Dinesh Pendharkar, director-oncology at Sarvodaya Hospitals.

“A nationwide HPV vaccination programme for young girls is a powerful, practical step toward changing that reality," said Dr. Pendharkar. "By ensuring free and equitable access, we are investing in prevention, protecting future generations, and moving closer to eliminating cervical cancer in India.”

Following recommendations from the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) and global trends, India will adopt a single-dose schedule. In June 2022, the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE) reviewed emerging evidence showing that a single dose provides efficacy comparable to two- or three-dose regimens. This approach has been adopted by over 90 countries, as it significantly improves coverage and affordability while maintaining robust, durable protection for girls in the recommended age group.

To ensure the highest standards of safety and parental confidence, the vaccination sessions will be conducted exclusively at designated government health facilities. These locations include Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (formerly health and wellness centres), community health centres, district and sub-district hospitals, and government medical colleges.

“Each session will be led by trained medical officers and supported by skilled healthcare teams. All sites will be linked to 24x7 medical support to monitor for and manage any rare adverse events following immunization,” the official said.

“The government has secured supplies through a transparent, globally supported procurement mechanism. By adhering to stringent quality and cold-chain standards, the government aims to provide uninterrupted access to these life-saving doses across all states and Union territories,” the official said.

