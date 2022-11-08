Home / News / India needs 10000 Ambanis, 20000 Adanis, G20 is opportunity to grow bigger: Kant
India needs 10000 Ambanis, 20000 Adanis, G20 is opportunity to grow bigger: Kant
3 min read.11:26 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from ANI )
Kant, G20 Sherpa India, appreciated PHDCCI for organizing the first interaction with the G20 officials and the industry, after the launch of the official logo and theme for India's G20 Presidency by the Prime Minister earlier today.
Only India will grow if there are 10,000 Ambanis and 20,000 Adanis instead of just one of each. You should therefore take advantage of the G20 opportunity to continue growing in importance in your field. Amitabh Kant, the G20 Sherpa of India, addressed industry stakeholders during an interactive session at PHD House and said that this is the opportunity you will never get again.
According to Kant, holding the G20 Presidency is a tremendous chance to engage with businesses. It's a chance to play a significant role in the global supply chain. Policies are set by world leaders. Our framework is built by world leaders. Businesses must expand and prosper if the country is to become a top manufacturing power. Without your wealth, India cannot develop.
According to Kant, the challenge for India is to grow at a rate of 30 to 40% annually if it is to increase by 9 to 10% annually for the next thirty years. Without the private sector expanding all of these, we must understand that the G20 is about more than just governments. India won't prosper unless you expand and thrive. India won't develop unless an MSME doesn't grow into a large company and a large company doesn't grow into a super large company.
After Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the official logo and theme for India's G20 Presidency earlier today, Kant, the G20 Sherpa for India, praised the PHDCCI for organising the first interaction between the G20 official and the industry.
The G20 is the ideal combination of developed and developing countries. Talks are loud that emerging markets will play a significant role in the G20 Presidency with Indonesia currently holding the role, handing the baton to India in December, and then India to Brazil, said Kant.
Global challenges are present as India assumes the G20 presidency, but we can seize every opportunity by acting decisively. India will set the example for the rest of the world. He described it as a very special chance for India to influence the world narrative and present an Indian vision with a theme and logo based on our ancient civilization.
In difficult times, the G20 offers a great opportunity to help the world heal and put it back on the path to prosperity and peace, according to Kant. The main areas of focus are behavioural change through LIFE, green energy, digital transformation, and financial inclusion, among others, as we need to create an equal playing field for everyone, according to Kant.
The official G20 logo, which was unveiled by our Prime Minister today, represents a pro-planet, nature-friendly way of living. According to Kant, we have always believed that the Earth is the Mother and that we are her children.
Since we believe in unity in diversity, the G20 theme and logo were inspired by our ancient civilization, which eloquently represents one earth, one family, and one future, according to Kant.
The G20 Presidency is a pivotal time for India, according to Saket Dalmia, president of the PHDCCI, and the organisation wants to support our government in achieving its G20 goals. In that regard, Dalmia stated that PHDCCI would like to offer to curate and co-host events related to the G20 and B20, both in Delhi and in its 16 State Chapters.
Events like these would improve business ties between India and G20 nations and aid foreign delegations in understanding Indian markets. Discuss topics relevant to the Indian economy and the G20 in the areas of agritech and food security, health and wellness, defence manufacturing, women in business, and tourism; demonstrate India's soft power to visiting delegations through its culture, cuisine, and natural heritage, according to Dalmia.
According to Dalmia, the PHDCCI would also like to carry out research-based studies with a focus on G20 issues, such as climate change and green energy, digitisation, and MSMEs, etc., and provide inputs that may be included in the final G20 text and recommendations.
