India needs more credit to become a developed nation by 2047
Summary
India must significantly expand the reach of credit—specifically aiming for a 60-65% Credit-to-GDP ratio—to achieve its target of becoming a developed nation by 2047, according to banking leaders at the Mint Conclave.
MUMBAI : India needs to extend the reach of credit in the economy for it to become a developed nation in a little over two decades, even as companies increasingly move away from traditional bank financing, panellists said at Mint’s BFSI Conclave.
