Meanwhile, banking industry leaders are also keenly awaiting certain changes in 2026. Some are worried about the disruption that artificial intelligence could cause, given the considerable uncertainty surrounding its true impact. There are also those who are looking forward to the year for better growth in current and savings account deposits—an area that has eluded banks for some time now. Lastly, there is also the big question around tariffs and how that pans out will have an impact on the domestic equity markets.