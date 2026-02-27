New Delhi: Amid a rising toll of firecracker-related injuries during festivals, India has, for the first time, issued comprehensive guardrails for the ₹6,000 crore industry, aiming to shift accountability to manufacturers and stop hazardous or unauthorized devices from reaching consumers, according to two officials and documents reviewed by Mint.
New safety norms for firecracker makers to avert mishaps
SummaryIndia has an annual incidence of seven firecracker-related injuries per 100,000 population, underscoring the need to contain what the framework describes as a ‘preventable epidemic’ of festive trauma.
