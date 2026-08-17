India charts a ₹10,000-crore waterway plan to boost logistics

The push aims to expand India's operational waterways network and achieve the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 target of having more than 50 national waterways capable of handling cargo and passenger traffic well ahead of schedule.

The government has also identified 19 more waterways, primarily for cruise tourism and passenger ferry operations, based on techno-economic feasibility studies and detailed project reports. Some of these could subsequently be upgraded for cargo movement, said the first person quoted above.

Cargo movement on national waterways rose nearly eightfold from 29 million tonnes (mt) in 2014-15 to 218 mt in 2025-26, recording a compound annual growth rate of 20.13% and surpassing the government’s target of 200 mt by 2030.

“We have achieved the 2030 target…in FY26 itself,” said the second person, adding that development of additional waterways would help the country move towards the 500 mt target by 2047 ahead of schedule.

The next phase of the project will hinge less on declaring new waterways and more on making commercially viable corridors work end-to-end, according to experts.

Under the National Waterways Act, 2016, 111 inland waterways have been declared as national waterways, covering about 20,187km across 23 states and four Union territories. Of these, 32 waterways, spanning a navigable length of 5,155km, are currently operational for cargo and passenger movement.

Mint's queries on the waterways' project emailed to ministry of ports, shipping and waterways remained unanswered.