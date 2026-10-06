Beyond assembly: how India’s next telecom PLI wants to build the supply chain from within

India is weighing a new production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme to promote telecom equipment manufacturing that will succeed the current scheme ending in March, two people aware of the plans said. While the existing scheme of ₹12,195 crore focuses primarily on final product assembly, the new one worth ₹6,000- ₹7,000 crore will aim to go deeper into component manufacturing.
The Union finance ministry is reviewing a proposal submitted by the Department of Telecommunications for the new scheme, the people said on the condition of anonymity. The proposed five-year plan aims to create 9,000 direct jobs, drive ₹3 trillion in sales, and generate ₹1.5 trillion in additional exports, they added.