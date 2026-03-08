Centre plans tighter rules on nicotine lozenges, may mandate pharmacy-only sales

“Until now, under a special exemption in Schedule K of the Drugs Rules, 1945, nicotine gums and lozenges containing 2mg of nicotine did not require a sale license. This meant that any grocery store, kiosk, or online platform could sell these products without the oversight applied to medicines. While originally intended to make it easier for smokers to quit, this ease of access has sparked fears that non-smokers and minors are using them as a recreational "gateway" to nicotine,” said the official familiar with the matter.