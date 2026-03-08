NEW DELHI: The Centre plans to tighten rules governing the sale of nicotine lozenges, moving them from general store counters to regulated pharmacy shelves to curb easy access among minors and non-smokers.
Centre plans tighter rules on nicotine lozenges, may mandate pharmacy-only sales
SummaryThe move aims to curb easy access among minors and non-smokers by removing 2 mg nicotine lozenges from the Schedule K exemption that currently allows over-the-counter sales.
NEW DELHI: The Centre plans to tighten rules governing the sale of nicotine lozenges, moving them from general store counters to regulated pharmacy shelves to curb easy access among minors and non-smokers.