Cos seek nod to sell high-dose nicotine pouches, spark concern

“Nicotine damages the cardiovascular system, regardless of how it is delivered into the body. It causes oxidative stress, harms the walls of blood vessels, promotes clotting, and accelerates the buildup of plaque," said Dr. Prashant Kumar Singh, senior scientist at Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)—National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research (NICPR). "Furthermore, the liquid used in these devices often contains propylene glycol, which, when heated, produces formaldehyde and acetaldehyde, chemicals known to be toxic to the heart.”