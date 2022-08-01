Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Lok Sabha on Monday that India is not facing any risk of either recession or stagflation. Nirmala Sitharaman said that India’s macroeconomic fundamentals are "perfect" and hence, the country is not getting into a recession or stagflation. Nirmala Sitharaman was responding to a debate on the issue of price rise in the country due to which, the lower House of Parliament has witnessed disruptions from the Opposition parties; some even resulting in the suspension of the MPs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}