New Delhi: India plans to roll-out a nationwide screening programme for measuring obesity among school children officials aware of the matter said.

Children will be measured for their waist-to-hip ratio (WHR)—a body fat distribution metric calculated by dividing the waist circumference with the hip circumference.

This key metric will be in addition to screening school children for their Body Mass Index (BMI), as part of a plan to prevent India from becoming home to the third-highest global obese population by 2050, after the US and China.

A 2025 Lancet obesity forecasting study projects a staggering rise in overweight and obese adults in India from 180 million in 2021 to an estimated 449 million by 2050. In March, a government release highlighted that India already ranks second globally in childhood obesity, with over 14 million children affected.

The development comes in the backdrop of growing concerns about youth obesity, with the education ministry communicating this plan to the health ministry for analyzing the outcomes to make necessary policy interventions. With one in five adults in urban areas being overweight or obese, the study aims to check the health hazard before it turns into an epidemic.

Also Read | Eli Lilly to launch pen version of weight-loss drug Mounjaro in India

“Increased waist and hip ratio in children increases the risk of metabolic activities in children and type-2 diabetes later in life. During childhood they may or may not have indicators of metabolic syndrome but the risk increases significantly in these children in adulthood," said Dr N.K. Arora, senior paediatrician who is the President of AIIMS Deoghar.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines obesity as abnormal or excessive fat accumulation that poses a health risk, leading to serious non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and mental health issues. It also carries a substantial economic burden due to increased healthcare costs and reduced productivity.

“School children are often screened for classic BMI standards. So, now, during this screening BMI, waist to hip ratio will also be screened for kids which is a more accurate assessment. Especially for the Indian population, where an "oversized waist" is a common concern," said the official aware of the plan.

"It has been found in India that the waist is mostly oversized in the population. So, waist-to-hip ratio is more indicative to diagnose obesity."

"The immediate focus is on controlling childhood obesity and finding effective solutions," another official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in January 2025, urged citizens to adopt active and healthy lifestyles and called for a 10% reduction in oil consumption.

Last week, Union health secretary Punya Salila Srivastava in a letter proposed that all ministries and government departments display "sugar and oil boards" and print health messages on official stationery to promote healthier dietary habits and physical activity in offices.

Dr. Sanjeev Bagai, a senior pediatrician and chairman at Nephron Clinics, highlighted the dramatic increase in childhood obesity, from 4-5% to 20-25% in children aged 15-18 years over the last two decades. "BMI is not an accurate way of measuring obesity. We need a more detailed evaluation which will determine truncal obesity versus peripheral obesity, which means waist to hip ratio."

Bagai emphasized comprehensive school screenings that include height, weight, hip-to-waist ratio, BMI, blood pressure, and urine routine.

"Each school should be mandated to furnish the record and these children be identified, tracked and monitored." Furthermore, he stressed the importance of integrating nutrition and dietetics into the school curriculum, supervising school meals, and educating parents on healthy food choices for their children.

Queries sent to the health ministry and education ministry spokespersons remained unanswered.