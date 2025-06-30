Govt to track children for obesity with new metric
Summary
The number of overweight and obese adults in India is expected to rise from 180 million in 2021 to an 449 million by 2050.
New Delhi: India plans to roll-out a nationwide screening programme for measuring obesity among school children officials aware of the matter said.
