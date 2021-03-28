Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India offers bouquet of 49 technologies to Bangladesh under RuTAG programme

India offers bouquet of 49 technologies to Bangladesh under RuTAG programme

The technologies are across a wide range of sectors including textiles, environment, agriculture and farming, manufacturing, food processing and aquaculture.
1 min read . 01:16 PM IST Staff Writer

  • These technologies have been developed at RuTAG centres housed across seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in India.
  • As part of the programme, technology transfer, capacity building support and virtual training sessions will be provided to Bangladesh entrepreneurs.

Bengaluru: Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and ThinkThrough Consulting Bangladesh has partnered to jointly promote and commercialize grassroot technologies developed in India and Bangladesh.

Bengaluru: Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and ThinkThrough Consulting Bangladesh has partnered to jointly promote and commercialize grassroot technologies developed in India and Bangladesh.

The announcement was made as part of the Rural Technology Action Group (RuTAG) commercialization programme, on the sidelines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The announcement was made as part of the Rural Technology Action Group (RuTAG) commercialization programme, on the sidelines of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bangladesh.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

A bouquet of 49 technologies received under the RuTAG programme will be offered to industry, social startups, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in Bangladesh, FICCI said in a statement.

These technologies have been developed at RuTAG centres housed across seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in India and focus on problems associated with marginal communities in rural areas.

The technologies are across a wide range of sectors including environment, agriculture and farming, textiles, manufacturing, food processing, and aquaculture among others. Besides technology transfer, capacity building support and virtual training sessions will also be provided to Bangladesh entrepreneurs to seamlessly absorb the Indian technologies.

“Through the RuTAG Program, FICCI remains committed to scale Indian innovations in BIMSTEC countries with a special focus on Bangladesh. Bangladesh has been a long-standing development partner of India and there is tremendous potential for our nations on collaborating on the technology front," said Sanjay Nayak, chair, FICCI S&T Committee.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.