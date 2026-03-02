India's crude oil refiners are scouting for new supply sources after Iran's historic announcement of the closure of Strait of Hormuz, three people aware of the development said. The Union petroleum ministry is consulting with the refiners, taking stock of oil stocks and exploring possible alternatives in Africa and South America, even as the global oil cartel Opec+ has decided to boost production.
All eyes on oil: India braces for crude blow from Iran strike, scouts for options
SummaryWith the Strait of Hormuz closure impacting 54% of India's LNG and crude imports, the government is exploring new supply routes.
