India opens up autos, services, liquor to UK; gains access in goods
Lovers of Scotch whisky and imported cars have reason to cheer, but the duty benefits will unroll over the years—and in the case of automobiles, there will be stiff quotas on how many vehicles can be imported at lower duty.
Cosmetics, chocolates, medical devices and aerospace goods from the UK are set to become sharply cheaper in India after the two countries signed a landmark trade deal on Thursday, while Indian seafood, textiles, leather footwear, and gems and jewellery get to enter the UK duty-free.
