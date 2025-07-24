India opens up autos, services, liquor to UK; gains access in goods

Cosmetics, chocolates, medical devices and aerospace goods from the UK are set to become sharply cheaper in India after the two countries signed a landmark trade deal on Thursday, while Indian seafood, textiles, leather footwear, and gems and jewellery get to enter the UK duty-free.

Lovers of Scotch whiskey and imported cars have reason to cheer too, though the duty benefits will unroll over the years—and in the case of automobiles, there will be stiff quotas on how many vehicles can be imported at lower duty, after which regular tariffs kick in.

The agreement kept out the UK's contentious carbon border tax, as well as post-study work visas for Indian students in the UK. On professionals moving between the two countries too, the liberalization was modest. The agreement marks a significant reset in bilateral economic relations, and unveils an ambitious joint roadmap for cooperation through 2035.

Expansive deal

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) is among the most wide-ranging deals ever concluded by India, and the most expansive trade pact signed by the UK in the Indo-Pacific after it left the European Union. The deal takes effect once both parliaments ratify it, which may take six months or more.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the deal as a win for their nations.

Nearly 45% of India’s exports to the UK will now enter duty-free, offering a significant boost to India’s labour-intensive sectors. Tariffs on Indian processed food falls from 70% to zero, making them sharply cheaper in the UK.

The UK will immediately drop tariffs on most Indian goods, including engineering products, chemicals, base metals, and marine items, where Indian exports will now enjoy zero duty instead of existing rates of 8% to 20%. The deal grants India preferential access to the UK’s $37.5 billion agri-market, even as New Delhi safeguarded sensitive sectors such as dairy, fresh apples, and vegetable seeds from tariff concessions.

Cheaper British goods

Tariffs on the UK's soaps, perfumes, shaving creams, and nail polish, as well as chocolates and medical devices, will drop from an average of 20% to around nil.

Indian fishermen and marine exporters are major gainers, given that the UK's duties on these items, currently as high as 20%, drops to zero, opening up a $5.4 billion opportunity.

India has kept items such as gold bars, smartphones, blue-veined cheese, walnuts, and specific agricultural items out of the ambit of tariff concessions. The UK, too, has shielded its dairy, semi-milled rice, solid cane sugar and several processed meat items.

Automobiles, liquor

The FTA allows the UK to ship to India up to 20,000 completely built units (CBUs) in the first year at 30%—against the current rate of 110%—depending on engine capacity. (From the 20,001st vehicle, 95% duty will apply in first year and it will gradually reduce to 50% in 10th year and onwards). The quota will expand to 37,000 CBUs by year five and then taper to 15,000 by year 15.

Electric, hybrid and hydrogen vehicles get no concessions in the first five years. After that, India will allow up to 4,400 premium EVs in sixth year at 50%, with tariffs reduced to 10% by year 10 —limited only to vehicles priced above £40,000 CIF. The cap of 22,000 total vehicles over 15 years remains unchanged.

The liberalization model is quota-based and designed to benefit luxury vehicles while protecting India’s mass-market auto segment. “This sends a positive signal to UK exporters but does not compromise India’s EV localization or Make-in-India push," said an Indian automotive executive.

“This is for the first time that India has included automobiles and alcoholic beverages under a tariff liberalization framework in an FTA, which marks a significant shift," a senior official involved in the negotiations told Mint.

For alcoholic beverages, including Scotch whisky, brandy, and rum, the 150% duty will be halved over 10 years for products meeting a Minimum Import Price (MIP) threshold of $5 per litre or $6 per 750 ml bottle. This is expected to help premium brands gain better access without affecting the domestic market for low-cost spirits. “It’s more of a market access gesture than a consumption game-changer," said Vinod Giri, a liquor industry expert.

Social security pact

The Double Contribution Convention (DCC) agreed by the two countries ensures that employees temporarily working in the other country pay social security contributions only in their home country, avoiding dual contributions for up to three years.

Among the non-tariff elements, the FTA includes legally binding commitments on services, investment, government procurement, and intellectual property. UK-based financial and professional services will gain guaranteed market access and equal treatment under India’s investment rules. Indian workers in the UK will be exempt from social security contributions for three years, a move expected to benefit around 75,000 individuals.

On mobility, India will be allowed to send up to 1,800 professionals annually—including chefs, yoga instructors, and classical musicians—to work temporarily in the UK. The pact also sets up institutional mechanisms for cooperation in customs procedures, rules of origin, and digital trade.

The FTA is expected to deliver fresh investments worth nearly £6 billion from the UK into India. British companies, including Rolls-Royce and Airbus, announced new aviation contracts and joint manufacturing deals at the signing ceremony.

“India is an important market for our business," said Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgic. “We welcome the provisions in this FTA that bring us closer to international standards and future aerospace growth."

Vision 2035

Both leaders also unveiled the UK-India Vision 2035, a broad strategic roadmap that outlines cooperation in defence manufacturing, border security, climate action, and education. A Defence Industrial Roadmap has been launched to steer joint development and procurement. The two sides also pledged deeper coordination on technology, intelligence sharing, and tackling organized crime.

India has opened several critical segments of its services economy to British firms, offering unprecedented access in sectors such as accounting, auditing, financial services (with the FDI cap in insurance retained at 74%), telecom (allowing 100% FDI), environmental services, and auxiliary air transport.

UK firms will now be able to offer telecom, construction, and related services in India without needing to set up a local entity, and will enjoy national treatment—ensuring they are treated on par with domestic firms, as per the FTA document.

Professional qualifications

India has also agreed to recognize UK professional qualifications in select areas such as law and accounting, although legal services as a sector remain closed. The pact guarantees no numerical caps on UK service providers and grants commercial presence rights across several domains.

India has maintained regulatory carve-outs in sensitive areas such as legal practice, taxation, and national security, and full mutual recognition of professional qualifications remains limited.

In contrast, the UK’s offer on services is more cautious, with limited liberalization beyond select areas such as computer services, consultancy, and environmental services.

“The UK has allowed an annual quota of 1,800 temporary visas for roles like yoga instructors and classical musicians, but has not made binding commitments on broader mobility categories such as business visitors or IT professionals," said Ajay Srivastava, founder of Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), a think tank.

“The UK’s decision not to restore post-study work visas also remains a point of contention for Indian students, as the agreement does not override the UK’s existing points-based immigration system," he said.

With tariff elimination of up to 18% under the CETA, India’s engineering exports to the UK are projected to nearly double over the next five years, crossing $7.5 billion by 2029–30, a commerce ministry statement said.

“As India has not secured a carve-out or exemption clause on CBAM, we’ve lost a vital opportunity to protect our carbon-intensive exports," said GTRI's Srivastava. “From January 2027, the UK can impose carbon taxes on Indian steel and aluminium, even as we grant UK goods duty-free access. That’s a serious asymmetry. We should expect similar treatment under the India-EU FTA as well."