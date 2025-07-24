India opens up autos, services, liquor to UK; gains access in goods

Automobiles, liquor

The FTA allows the UK to ship to India up to 20,000 completely built units (CBUs) in the first year at 30%—against the current rate of 110%—depending on engine capacity. (From the 20,001st vehicle, 95% duty will apply in first year and it will gradually reduce to 50% in 10th year and onwards). The quota will expand to 37,000 CBUs by year five and then taper to 15,000 by year 15.