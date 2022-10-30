India, other nations should find solutions in Indo-Pacific region: Germany Envoy

Amid the India-China ties nosediving in the past few years, German Ambassador Phillip Ackermann on 30 October said India, other countries in the Indo-Pacific region should sit together and try to figure out 'what one can do to contain an overpowerful neighbour'.
"India has an unsolved border conflict. This is something weighing on India and it is a difficult chapter to deal with very clearly. I feel that the whole region is feeling this weight of this big and powerful nation," the German ambassador said.
He was of the opinion that India should play the role of a "guide" in the overall global efforts to ensure a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific.
Asked about China's aggressive military behaviour in the region including along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Ackermann said, "I must say that I see (it), being here. You feel this tension. It is not something one should neglect or be naive about."
Following the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, the ties between India and China nosedived. Since then there has been no progress on resolving the standoff in the Demchok and Depsang regions of eastern Ladakh though the two sides withdrew troops from a number of friction points following a series of military and diplomatic talks.
Asked about India's vision for an inclusive Indo-Pacific, the ambassador said the country can guide others in many ways as he referred to New Delhi's role in the four-nation coalition Quad and other such forums.
Referring to Germany's policy for Indo-Pacific, Ackermann said it is reflective of Berlin's clear to this region.
"We see exactly the tensions you described, the muscle-flexing, we see the Taiwan problem and others. So you will see more of Germany in this region," he said.
"You will certainly see more Germany in this area because we clearly see that this is an area that needs more attention and also needs more visible commitments from other parts of the world," the envoy said.
