India outpaces China, EU in duty-free access as WTO credits India’s DFTP scheme for boosting exports from poorest nation
India is now a top developing economy partner for Least Developed Countries, offering more extensive duty-free market access than China or EU, according to a new WTO report.
New Delhi: India has emerged as a leading partner among developing economies by offering one of the most extensive market access schemes for the world’s poorest nations under the World Trade Organization (WTO) framework—surpassing China and the European Union (EU) in terms of preferential coverage.