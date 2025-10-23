“India was the first developing country to offer broad preferential tariff access to least developed countries, fulfilling its WTO commitments and helping integrate LDCs into global trade," said Vinod Kumar, president of the India SME Forum. “With imports worth over $10 billion annually from 36 of the 46-plus LDCs, the DFTP scheme has positioned India as a major export destination for LDC products, supporting economic growth in partner nations and strengthening our role as a key driver of South-South cooperation," said Kumar.