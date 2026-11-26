India’s scorecard

India retained its strong position on GDP growth, at 7.8%, trailing only Vietnam and giving it a structural advantage over the other countries. Its export growth also improved significantly, reaching 45% in October from 22.9% in September and making it the third-best performer among its emerging market peers. However, the improvement can partly be attributed to a low base in the previous year. Sustaining this momentum will be crucial to maintaining India’s ranking in the months ahead.