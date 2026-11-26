India reclaimed the top spot among emerging market peers in October, overtaking Vietnam despite trailing it on five of the seven indicators tracked by Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker (EMT). A narrower gap in exports, currency performance and stock market capitalization, coupled with a substantial lead in import cover, helped India edge ahead.
India’s overall score stood at 73.6 out of 100, against Vietnam’s 70.1. The decisive factor was import cover, where India’s 9.9 months of reserves stood well above Vietnam’s 1.8 months. Improvements in India’s relative performance on exports, currency and market capitalization also helped narrow the gap, despite Vietnam retaining the lead on these indicators.