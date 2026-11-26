India reclaimed the top spot among emerging market peers in October, overtaking Vietnam despite trailing it on five of the seven indicators tracked by Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker (EMT). A narrower gap in exports, currency performance and stock market capitalization, coupled with a substantial lead in import cover, helped India edge ahead.
India reclaimed the top spot among emerging market peers in October, overtaking Vietnam despite trailing it on five of the seven indicators tracked by Mint’s Emerging Markets Tracker (EMT). A narrower gap in exports, currency performance and stock market capitalization, coupled with a substantial lead in import cover, helped India edge ahead.
India’s overall score stood at 73.6 out of 100, against Vietnam’s 70.1. The decisive factor was import cover, where India’s 9.9 months of reserves stood well above Vietnam’s 1.8 months. Improvements in India’s relative performance on exports, currency and market capitalization also helped narrow the gap, despite Vietnam retaining the lead on these indicators.
India’s overall score stood at 73.6 out of 100, against Vietnam’s 70.1. The decisive factor was import cover, where India’s 9.9 months of reserves stood well above Vietnam’s 1.8 months. Improvements in India’s relative performance on exports, currency and market capitalization also helped narrow the gap, despite Vietnam retaining the lead on these indicators.
India’s exports grew 45% year-on-year in October, below Vietnam’s 53.8%. However, the gap narrowed considerably from September, when India’s exports grew 22.9% against Vietnam’s 39.5%. Similarly, the rupee remained flat against the dollar month-on-month, while the dong’s appreciation slowed to 0.4% in October from 0.6% in September.
India’s stock market capitalization declined 3.2% month-on-month in October, a steeper fall than September’s 2.2%. However, Vietnam’s performance deteriorated more sharply, with its market capitalization declining 2.8% in October after rising 2.7% in September.
India’s lead on import cover—the number of months of imports a country’s foreign exchange reserves can finance—also proved significant. While India’s import cover stood at 9.9 months, Vietnam’s remained at just 1.8 months, giving India a substantial advantage on this indicator.
Malaysia delivered the strongest export performance and inflation print among the peers. However, weakness across several indicators, including the manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), import cover, currency performance and stock market capitalization, pulled its overall ranking down.
India’s scorecard
India retained its strong position on GDP growth, at 7.8%, trailing only Vietnam and giving it a structural advantage over the other countries. Its export growth also improved significantly, reaching 45% in October from 22.9% in September and making it the third-best performer among its emerging market peers. However, the improvement can partly be attributed to a low base in the previous year. Sustaining this momentum will be crucial to maintaining India’s ranking in the months ahead.
Manufacturing activity remained resilient, although the PMI eased to 54.7 in October from 55.1 in September. India nevertheless ranked second among the 12 countries on this indicator.
Import cover deteriorated to 9.9 months from 10.6 months in September as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed state-owned oil companies to source dollars directly, easing pressure on the spot market but depleting foreign exchange reserves. Despite the deterioration, India’s relative performance on import cover remained strong.
India continued to lag its peers on currency performance and stock market capitalization in October. While RBI measures helped keep the rupee flat against the dollar, several other countries recorded currency appreciation.
India’s stock market capitalization declined significantly during the month, with the benchmark Sensex shedding 2.02% on average. However, 10 of the 12 countries recorded a decline in market capitalization, amid a pullback in global artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor stocks, rising oil and inflation pressures, and elevated bond yields. India was therefore a laggard on this indicator, but not an outlier.
Inflation emerged as a bigger pain point for India in October, with the print breaching RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6%. Relative to their respective central banks’ targets, India’s inflation deviation was significantly sharper than that of most other countries. Only four countries recorded a larger deviation from their inflation targets than India did.
The outlook
The outlook for India remains mixed. GDP growth is expected to slow marginally to around 7.6% in July-September from 7.8% in the previous quarter. Elevated inflation could prompt another rate hike of 25-50 basis points in December, while import cover may deteriorate further as foreign exchange reserves are down 0.6% in November so far.
However, a significant jump in foreign equity investments and the rupee’s appreciation against the dollar in November so far could improve India’s relative position. India recorded net foreign portfolio investment (FPI) of $16 billion through 25 November, while the rupee appreciated 1.8%, supported by RBI measures, the return of foreign investors to Indian markets and lower crude oil prices.
The Sensex has risen 10.5% month-on-month in November so far, with mid-cap and small-cap stocks also gaining. This came even as stocks linked to AI continued to shed value. The divergence could give India a relative advantage going forward, as the country appears to be benefiting from the “anti-AI” trade.