India-Pakistan news: Indus Water Treaty suspension to import ban - What happens to India’s crackdowns against Pak

The Indus Waters Treaty between India and Pakistan will ‘remain in abeyance’ despite the two sides reaching an agreement to declare de-escalation after four days of deadly fighting, according to MEA sources. According to sources, India's diplomatic measures against Pakistan, taken after the Pahalgam terror attack, will remain unchanged.

According to the MEA sources, “there is no pre or post-condition of the ceasefire.” “There is no pre or post-condition of the ceasefire. The call was initiated from Pakistan. The Indus Water Treaty to remain in abeyance,” ANI quoted MEA sources as saying.

“India's measures announced against Pakistan on April 23 remains in place,” Sources have said.

India pulled out of the Indus Water Treaty in April and also announced a number of measures after a deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Twenty six people, mostly tourists, were killed when terrorists opened fire at point-blank range in Baisaran Valley, Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). For past four days, India and Pakistan have exchanged fire. India carried out military strikes against Pakistan on May 7, hitting nine terror infrastructure. Later, Pakistan resorted to cross-border firing and drone attacks on India territory.

India and Pakistan have mutually agreed to a ceasefire to “stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea from 5 pm” on Saturday. Both countries confirmed the ceasefire agreement following US President Donald Trump’s announcement that the United States had mediated talks between the two sides.

In a brief statement, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, “The DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) of Pakistan called DGMO of India at 15.35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 1700 hours IST.”

INDIA'S CRACKDOWN AGAINST PAKISTAN AFTER PAHALGAM ATTACK In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, India announced a slew of diplomatic measures against Pakistan over its support to cross-border terrorism.

India suspended the Indus Water Treaty, closed the integrated Check Post at Attari, suspended the visa services to Pakistani nationals and revoked existing visas. Apart from that, India also imposed a complete ban on all imports from Pakistan and halted the mail services between the two countries.

India also banned the YouTube and Instagram channels of Pakistani artists. Access to Pakistani news outlets such as Dawn News, ARY News, Geo News, and others was also blocked. India also barred Pakistani ships from docking at any Indian port and vice versa.

Defence, Naval, and Air Advisors at the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi were declared persona non grata and ordered to leave. India also reciprocally withdrew its own military advisors from Islamabad.