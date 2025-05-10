India Pakistan ceasefire LIVE: PM Modi chairs high-level meet, Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar and armed forces chiefs present

India Pakistan Ceasefire LIVE: India and Pakistan have agreed to halt all firing and military operations on land and in the air starting from 5 PM today, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced on Saturday. However, according to sources, there are no plans for further talks on any other issues at this time.
“The Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan contacted his Indian counterpart at 3:35 PM today. Both sides agreed to cease all military action—on land, in the air, and at sea—effective from 5:00 PM IST,” Misri stated.
A ceasefire is a situation in which each side agrees with the other to suspend military actions, and halt firing often due to mediation by a third party.
The India-Pakistan ceasefire deal comes nearly two days after the neighbouring countries engaged in a series of attacks post India's Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror beds across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, on May 7.
As per FS Vikram Misri, the original escalation began with the Pahalgam attacks on April 22, that killed 26 people, majorly tourists.
Donald Trump also posted about India and Pakistan's ceasefire deal on X, formerly Twitter, stating that the two countries had agreed to a “FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE.”
Ceasefire News LIVE: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan calling it "good" for both the countries.
Ceasefire News LIVE: Hours after the ceasefire agreement, PM Modi chaired a high level meet with Rajnath Singh, EAM and chiefs of Armed Forces, and NSA Ajit Doval, FS Vikram Misri
India Pakistan Ceasefire LIVE: India had pulled out of the Indus Water Treaty in April and also announced a number of measures after a deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam. Read here what happens to those measures
India Pakistan Ceasefire LIVE: There are no pre and post conditions of the ceasefire, as per sources from the MEA. The call was initiated from Pakistan, sources added.
India Pakistan Ceasefire LIVE: Sources from the MEA have said that all measures remain suspended. “Indus Water Treaty remains in abeyance. And all other measures remain suspended. India's position on Terrorism remains the same,” said the sources
IND PAK Ceasefire News LIVE: “Tamil Nadu marched in solidarity with the #IndianArmedForces. The ceasefire is a welcome step — may peace endure. Our heartfelt salute to the courage of those who guard our borders,” Stalin stated in a post on X.
IND PAK Ceasefire News LIVE: Some time after India and Pakistan's ceasefire deal, EAM S. Jaishankar said that India has "consistently maintained a firm and uncompromising stance against terrorism.”
IND PAK Ceasefire News LIVE: Pakistan announced that the nation was opening up its airspace for all kinds of traffic moments