India Pakistan ceasefire LIVE: PM Modi chairs high-level meet, Rajnath Singh, Jaishankar and armed forces chiefs present

India Pakistan Ceasefire LIVE: India and Pakistan have agreed to halt all firing and military operations on land and in the air starting from 5 PM today, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced on Saturday. However, according to sources, there are no plans for further talks on any other issues at this time.

“The Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan contacted his Indian counterpart at 3:35 PM today. Both sides agreed to cease all military action—on land, in the air, and at sea—effective from 5:00 PM IST,” Misri stated.

What is a ceasefire?

A ceasefire is a situation in which each side agrees with the other to suspend military actions, and halt firing often due to mediation by a third party.

The India-Pakistan ceasefire deal comes nearly two days after the neighbouring countries engaged in a series of attacks post India's Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine terror beds across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, on May 7.

As per FS Vikram Misri, the original escalation began with the Pahalgam attacks on April 22, that killed 26 people, majorly tourists.

Donald Trump on India Pak ceasefire deal

Donald Trump also posted about India and Pakistan's ceasefire deal on X, formerly Twitter, stating that the two countries had agreed to a “FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE.”

