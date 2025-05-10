J-K shaken by series of drone sightings, explosions hours after Indo-Pak understanding

Srinagar/Jammu, May 10 (PTI) Barely hours after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to end military action on Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir was shaken by a series of drone sightings followed by explosions, prompting security personnel to engage air defence systems to bring them down.

The episodes in Kashmir as well as Jammu province evoked severe concerns of possible violation by Pakistan of the freshly announced truce, officials said.

In Srinagar, citizens reported several blasts after dusk, with air defence forces engaging a drone flying over the Batwara neighborhood, close to a strategic Army facility. Officials confirmed that the drone was downed.

The blasts, which came about every 15 minutes and were preceded by flares illuminating the dark sky, caused instantaneous alarm and confusion.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vented his scepticism about the "ceasefire" declaration on social media during the evolving events.

"This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up," he posted on X, adding, "What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!"

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that the directors general of military operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday. The brief announcement by the foreign secretary came shortly after US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after talks mediated by the US.

Drone activity was reported across the Kashmir Valley and subsequently destroyed by an anti-drone system over Baramulla town in north Kashmir around 8.20 pm.

Another drone was reportedly brought down at Anantnag high ground, also in close proximity to an Army installation.

Sightings of drones were also reported from Anantnag district's Verinag and Bandipora, and Safapora too, with details yet to be received.

Although officials explained there were no reports of shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Kashmir region, the situation on the Jammu side also indicated a similar scene of shattered peace.

Even though the stoppage of firing and military action was directly worked out between India and Pakistan, a chain of explosions was heard throughout Jammu and Udhampur districts late Saturday night after suspected drones from the neighbouring were seen moving in the area, the officials reported.

Air sirens wailed through parts of Jammu city followed by explosions, resulting in temporary power cuts in some areas.

Although the reason behind the explosions was yet to be confirmed, locals said they had seen Army's air defence units resorting to firing in an attempt to neutralise the enemy drones.

Reports of mortar shelling and small arms firing also emerged from the International Border (IB) and the LoC in the R S Pura Sector, Akhnoor in Jammu and Nowshera in the Rajouri district, the officials said.