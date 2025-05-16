India now plans desilt all hydro power projects on rivers flowing to Pakistan, to be done once a month
SummaryIndia was required to get approval from Pakistan to carry out flushing—though this is a normal activity—as the downstream regions are in that country.
New Delhi: With the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, India now plans to regularly flush out the waters at all hydropower projects in Jammu and Kashmir built on rivers flowing through to Pakistan, three people in the know of the developments said, as New Delhi continues to tighten the screws on Islamabad.