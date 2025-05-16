"Flushing is very much required for these projects now. The non-requirement of informing Pakistan of the water releasing, holding or flushing activity would always keep them concerned and alert. This gives India a strategic upper hand. So far, although the land is ours, water is ours, the dam is ours, Pakistan used to have the major say but with the treaty now in abeyance India can take decisions on its own for its own benefit," Singh said.