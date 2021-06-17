NEW DELHI : India and Pakistan have cleared all pending assignment visas, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

"These are routine administrative matters. I understand both sides cleared all pending assignment visas yesterday," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

His response came when asked whether there was any problem between the two countries in granting the assignment visas.

Assignment visas are generally issued under the principle of reciprocity. The visas allow diplomats and staff members of foreign missions to operate in the countries of their posting.

India and Pakistan last year reduced their staff strength in their respective high commissions by half following an incident of alleged involvement of Pakistani officials in "acts of espionage" in India.

India had asked Pakistan to reduce its staff at its high commission here and announced a reciprocal trimming of staff strength in the Indian high commission in Islamabad following the incident.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.