Operation Sindoor LIVE: PM Modi meets S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval as Pakistan launches fresh attack; blackout in Jammu

India Pakistan Operation Sindoor LIVE: PM Narendra Modi held a meeting with EAM Jaishankar, NSA Doval after Pakistan launched a fresh wave of attacks on Friday.

Jammu, Jaisalmer and Firozpur were plunged into darkness for a second consecutive day after blackouts were enforced in these regions amid soaring India-Pakistan tensions.

Loud explosions were also heard in Jammu, as per ANI.

Pakistan's latest strikes come after India launched what has been described as the nation's biggest and deepest strike – Operation Sindoor — in which India targeted nine terror bases across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Explosions heard in over six areas

During the blackout, explosions were heard in over six areas including Samba, Poonch, Jammu, among others.

In Rajasthan's two drone attacks were carried out from the Pakistani side within a span of just half-an-hour, said eyewitnesses. The first attack occurred at around 8:28 PM, and the second at 9:02 PM. Similar two attacks were also reported from Barmer with one attack near the Uttarlia airbase station and another near Jassi military cantonment.

