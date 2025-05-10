Donald Trump says India and Pakistan have agreed to full and immediate ceasefire

India-Pakistan conflict: Amid India-Pakistan's escalating tensions, US President Donald Trump said that India and Pakistan have agreed to full and immediate ceasefire.

The US President had stated on X that India and Pakistan have agreed to a “FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE.”

Donald Trump's post comes after the India-Pakistan conflict escalated on Friday night, after Pakistan launched a fresh attack on India. Air sirens were sounded, and blackouts were enforced in multiple regions including Jammu, Samba, Hoshiarpur, among others.

In response to "Pakistan's blatant escalation" — as termed by the Indian army — India on Saturday, launched missiles and drones at four airbases in Pakistan's Islamabad, reported ANI, citing sources. The Indian Army said it also spotted multiple Pakistani armed drones flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar at 5 am today, which the India's Air Defence System destroyed after engaging with.

India Pakistan ceasefire deal details Roughly two days after series of attacks from both the Indian and Pakistani side, the two nations have decided to stop firing and military action on land and in the air from 5 pm today, India's Foreign Secretary Vikrim Misri said on Saturday. There is, however, no decision to hold talks on any other issue at any other place, according to sources on the ceasefire decision.

"The DGMO (Director General of Military Operations) of Pakistan called DGMO of India at 15.35 hours earlier this afternoon. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 1700 hours IST," said foreign secretary Vikram Misri.

US Secretary Marco Rubio posts about ceasefire Sometime after Donald Trump posted about the ceasefire deal, US Secretary Marco Rubio also posted that the Governments of India and Pakistan have agreed to an immediate ceasefire, and will start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site.

Marco Rubio also stated that over the past 48 hours, he and US Vice President JD Vance had engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik.