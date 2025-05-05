Defence Secretary meets PM Modi, briefs him on India's readiness days after Pahalgam terror attack

India-Pakistan tensions: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (May 5), and briefed him on India's readiness amid the events following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, PTI reported citing sources.

This comes a day (May 4) after the PM met with Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, where sources said they also discussed the security situation; and two days (May 3) after his meeting with Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, where he was apprised on critical sea lanes in the Arabian Sea.

‘Complete Operational Freedom’: Says PM Modi On May 3, Modi also chaired a meeting, which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and three service chiefs, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The prime minister had a high-level meeting with the top defence brass on April 29, and gave the armed forces “complete operational freedom” on decisions regarding the time, targets and mode of response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 26 people. A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) was also held after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistan Troops Fire Unprovoked Along LoC in J&K Meanwhile, officials on May 5 informed that Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing in eight forward sectors along the J&K Line of Control, violating ceasefire agreements and prompting retaliation from Indian troops.

“During the night of May 4 and 5, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in J-K. The Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately,” a defence spokesperson in Jammu said.

This marks the 11th consecutive night of Pakistan's unprovoked firing along the LoC, amidst heightened tensions between the countries after the killing of 26 people in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. The firing exchanges have made the February 2021 ceasefire agreement redundant, with widespread violations by Pakistan in scores of sectors along the 740-kilometer-long LoC.