India, Pakistan extend de-escalation understanding, to continue ‘confidence-building measures’

India-Pakistan conflict: The Indian Army has stated that, following the understanding reached between the Deputy Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan on 10 May 2025, it has been decided to continue confidence-building measures aimed at reducing alertness levels.

Advertisement

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on 10 May to bring an end to hostilities following four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated that the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both countries had communicated via hotline to discuss a ceasefire, which has since been extended until 18 May, according to PTI reports.

Pakistan's DGMO Maj Gen Kashif Abdullah and his Indian counterpart Lt Gen Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations, Major General Kashif Abdullah, and his Indian counterpart, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, held a telephone conversation on Wednesday afternoon, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar informed the Senate.

According to Geo News, Dar stated that discussions on 14 May resulted in the ceasefire being extended until 18 May. He explained that during the initial conversation between the DGMOs on 10 May, the ceasefire was extended until 12 May. A subsequent call on 12 May further prolonged the ceasefire until 14 May, with further talks on 14 May leading to the latest extension until 18 May.

Advertisement

India had launched precision strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’ in the early hours of 7 May, targeting terror infrastructure in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack on 22 April, which claimed 26 lives.

Read More

In response to India’s action, Pakistan attempted attacks on Indian military bases on 8, 9 and 10 May. Indian forces then mounted a vigorous counter-attack against several Pakistani military installations.