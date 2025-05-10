Amid India-Pakistan strain, border villagers share worry: Loud explosion then…

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Jammu West, Arvind Gupta, said: "...Around 5.40 am, I was on the first floor of my house, which is around 50 metres from here. There was a sudden impact, I was a little scared. Within 15-20 minutes, I came to know about here. We came here...Pakistan has no guts to have a direct fight with our Army. So, it has started attacking the residential areas. The only reason behind the attack on residential areas is to cause panic in Jammu City. I appeal to the people to not gather wherever anything like this happens so that nothing untoward happens there if an attack happens there again...Rajouri ADC too lost his life..."