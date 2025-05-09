After missile-drone attack by Pakistan, Jammu locals say, ‘not scared, proud of our forces’

In a sharp escalation in cross-border shelling, which has gone from small arms fire to heavy artillery, Pakistan on Thursday launched drone attacks in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, and later, pockets of Gujarat and Punjab. A local, while speaking with news agency ANI, recalled the incident and said, "Though the retaliatory firing continued the entire night, we aren't scared."

"I live in a nearby village. At exactly 8 PM, we saw 3–4 drones. We kept our children inside while the firing continued almost the entire night. What Pakistan did is not right. We are not scared," he said.

Another local exuded confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Army, and exclaimed that he is proud of the country for "neutralising all the Pakistani drones."



"...There was a complete blackout last night, after which drones started flying and firing continued the entire night. Our forces are giving Pakistan a befitting reply. We have trust in our Prime Minister and our Army. All drones were neutralised by our forces. We are proud of our country. There is tension near the border, but the rest of the places are safe," he said.



A third person again showed pride in the Indian Army and said: "As soon as we started dinner last night, we heard the sound of some explosions... Explosions were heard again at around 4:30 a.m., but they were also neutralised by our forces. There is nothing to worry about. Our forces are on alert. Bhagwati Vaishno Devi is sitting in Jammu, there is nothing to be scared of... Attacking civilians is nothing but cowardice because they (Pakistan) don't have the courage to fight our forces. This is all that they can do... Our forces are giving a befitting reply and we are proud of them..."



Sirens and numerous explosions were reported in Jammu and other places following a blackout.

Mobile phone videos shared by locals captured streaks of light across the night sky, suggesting that the armed forces' air defence system had intercepted the incoming missiles and drones.

After the Indian military foiled the Pakistani attempts, the Defence Ministry said India remains "fully prepared to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of its people".

"Military stations at Jammu, Pathankot and Udhampur were targeted by Pakistani-origin drones and missiles along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir today," a Defence Ministry spokesperson said.

"The threats were swiftly neutralised using kinetic and non-kinetic capabilities in line with established standard operating procedures (SOPs)," he said.