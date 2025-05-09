India steps up medical preparedness after tensions with Pakistan soar

New Delhi: In response to heightened tensions with Pakistan, India is bolstering its emergency medical preparedness, with Union health minister J.P. Nadda chairing a review meeting on Friday. Officials briefed the minister on ambulance deployments, medical supplies, hospital bed availability and the readiness of advanced trauma care units.

“Hospitals and medical institutions have been advised to ensure availability of essential drugs, adequate supply of blood, oxygen, trauma care kits etc. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi and other central government hospitals have mobilized doctors and nurses with supplies for ready deployment. They have been advised to coordinate with state and district administration, armed forces and regional associations of doctors, nurses, paramedics, private sector hospitals, charitable institutions etc., to strengthen the emergency response networks in a collaborative manner,” the health ministry said in a statement.