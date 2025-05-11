Shashi Tharoor’s poetic take as Pakistan violates ceasefire: ‘Uski vadein pe yakin kaise karoon?’

India-Pakistan Conflict: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday took to X to post a couplet hinting at betrayal of Pakistan for violating the agreement of ceasefire as drones tore through the northern and western sky of India.

"उसकी फितरत है मुकर जाने की (It is his nature to turn away). उसके वादे पे यकीं कैसे करूँ? (How can I trust his promise?)", posted Shashi Tharoor.

Blasts were heard in Srinagar and Jammu, with projectiles and flashes lighting up the night sky over Jammu, mirroring the events of the previous evening, while shots were also reported in Baramulla and a blast was heard in Sopore.

Meanwhile, a full blackout has been imposed in Jaisalmer and other parts of Rajasthan, as well as across Punjab, including a complete blackout in Moga. Eyewitnesses in Amritsar additionally reported sightings of drones in the area.

Hours after India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding on stopping military actions, the arrangement came under severe pressure with New Delhi blaming Islamabad of breaching it.

In a media briefing close to midnight, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called upon Pakistan to take "appropriate steps" to address these violations and deal with the situation with "seriousness and responsibility".

This came around five hours after the foreign secretary announced that India and Pakistan had reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect.

In a short announcement, Vikram Misri told the media at 6 pm that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two countries agreed on the understanding during a call this afternoon.