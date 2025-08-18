Indian drugmakers aim to boost exports to Mexico, South America's No. 2 pharma market
Summary
India seeks to significantly boost its medicine exports to Mexico, a market currently valued at over $20 billion and expected to grow to $38.5 billion by 2033. Domestic pharmaceuticals account for only $180 million as they face complex rules and regulatory hurdles.
New Delhi: Indian drugmakers are in talks with Mexico for a simpler approval process as they seek to boost exports to the second-largest pharma market in South America, said two people aware of the matter.
