Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Next Story
Business News/ News / Indian drugmakers aim to boost exports to Mexico, South America's No. 2 pharma market

Indian drugmakers aim to boost exports to Mexico, South America's No. 2 pharma market

Priyanka Sharma

India seeks to significantly boost its medicine exports to Mexico, a market currently valued at over $20 billion and expected to grow to $38.5 billion by 2033. Domestic pharmaceuticals account for only $180 million as they face complex rules and regulatory hurdles.

India seeks to significantly boost its medicine exports to Mexico, a market currently valued at over $20 billion. (Reuters)
Gift this article

New Delhi: Indian drugmakers are in talks with Mexico for a simpler approval process as they seek to boost exports to the second-largest pharma market in South America, said two people aware of the matter.

New Delhi: Indian drugmakers are in talks with Mexico for a simpler approval process as they seek to boost exports to the second-largest pharma market in South America, said two people aware of the matter.

The Indian Drugs Manufacturers Association (IDMA) is intensifying its focus on Mexico, betting that the nation's complex drug approval process will be simplified, the people said on the condition of anonymity. Members of the association are in talks with officials from Mexico’s ministry of economy and health regulator COFEPRIS (Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks) to explore new rules and financial incentives, the people said.

The Indian Drugs Manufacturers Association (IDMA) is intensifying its focus on Mexico, betting that the nation's complex drug approval process will be simplified, the people said on the condition of anonymity. Members of the association are in talks with officials from Mexico’s ministry of economy and health regulator COFEPRIS (Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks) to explore new rules and financial incentives, the people said.

Also Read | GST reforms: From groceries to electronics — here's what can get cheaper for you

India seeks to significantly boost its medicine exports to Mexico, a market currently valued at over $20 billion and is expected to grow to $38.5 billion by 2033, according to a report by the International Market Analysis Research and Consulting Group.

Domestic pharmaceuticals account for only $180 million.

Indian drugmakers encounter challenges, primarily the lengthy and intricate regulatory hurdles set by COFEPRIS.

India's pharmaceutical industry, the world's third largest by volume, is a global powerhouse with a diverse product base including generic drugs, vaccines, and biologics. In the fiscal year 2023-24, the market was valued at $50 billion, with exports accounting for $26.5 billion, according to the estimates provided by the Department of pharmaceuticals.

Also Read | Dark stores, fake prescriptions: The risk of 10-minute medicine delivery

Queries emailed to the Embassy of Mexico in New Delhi remained unanswered.

"IDMA regularly participates in interactions with National Regulatory Agencies from various geographies," said Dr. Viranchi Shah, national spokesperson for IDMA.

The talks reflect Mexico's increasing recognition of India as a reliable supplier of high-quality, affordable medicines.

This push is part of a broader effort to strengthen the overall trade relationship between the two countries. While India's exports to Mexico have been growing, largely driven by the automobile and auto parts sectors, the pharmaceutical industry remains an underexplored avenue.

Indian drug companies are keen to leverage Mexico's proximity to the US and its network of trade agreements to use it as a base for expanding into North and Central American markets.

Also Read | Zambia starts pre-export checks of Indian medicines to curb entry of fake drugs

While a recent virtual meeting was postponed, an official familiar with the matter said IDMA is in contact with Mexican authorities to resolve the issues. This follows a similar meeting held a few months ago, indicating a consistent dialogue to streamline processes for Indian drug manufacturers.

Mexico's pharmaceutical market, the second largest in Latin America after Brazil and growth is fuelled by an ageing population and a rising prevalence of chronic diseases. For Indian companies, which are global leaders in generic drug production, a simplified regulatory path in Mexico could unlock a major new export corridor and diversify their international presence.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Sharma is a health journalist with over 11 years of field reporting experience. She covers the union ministry of health and family welfare and department of pharmaceuticals for the publication. Prior to joining Mint, she worked with the National Health Authority (NHA) as a lead consultant. She has specialisation in public health in epidemiology from Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI). She has also worked with The Pioneer, India Today and ANI.
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Celebrate the spirit of Independence Day 2025 by exploring live updates and key moments from the 79th Independence Day celebrations in India. Complement your patriotic mood by sharing heartfelt wishes, quotes, and images for a Happy 79th Independence Day with loved ones.