India, Philippines eyeing technology and investment exchanges in fisheries

The IPOI was outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019 at the East Asia Summit in Bangkok. One of the main objectives of the IPOI has been to ensure the safety, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific region keeping South East Asian Nations central to the initiative. The Indo-Pacific initiatives by India and countries like the US, Japan, Australia and others come on the back of the rise of an unpredictable China which has been adopting a belligerent stance towards its neighbours including the Philippines.