India plans overhaul of iron ore auctions to boost output, counter cheap steel imports
Dipali Banka , Subhash Narayan 6 min read 10 Sept 2025, 05:40 am IST
Summary
The Centre plans to make upfront payment the primary metric for mine allocation in auctions along with a premium that will be capped at 50%.
New Delhi: With domestic steel demand projected to surge, India is preparing a sweeping overhaul of its iron ore mine auctions framework to boost production and deter cheap steel imports from countries such as China, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam, according to government officials and industry executives aware of the matter.
