India plans to produce 5 billion doses of Covid vaccines next year, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Monday. He said India is one of the shining examples of both vaccinating her own population as well as providing vaccines to the rest of the world.

"We have been exporting in the past, we continue to export and we have offered to all the countries in the world that we will be willing to supply as many vaccines as other countries would require to ensure equitable availability at affordable prices for vaccines for all the countries in the world," he said while speaking at the CII Partnership Summit 2021.

India recently resumed the supply of Covid vaccines to other countries. It had suspended export of the vaccines in April this year to focus on vaccinating its own population following a sharp spike in infections during the second wave.

Goyal said India plans to produce 5 billion doses of the vaccines next year. He also said that the country has been working with other nations to help them with medical supplies and equipment, and acknowledged India too received support from many nations.

