India poised to become next global SaaS capital: Report

The study by CII and EY, titled -- India: The next global SaaS capital -- cited India is home to about 100-plus unicorns across different segments with an accelerated pace of entrepreneurship and is rapidly emerging as a hub for SaaS start-ups.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
With Software as a Service (SaaS) setting the stage for the next wave of disruption, the Indian IT sector continues to charge ahead on its trajectory of growth and transformation, said a survey by CII and EY.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With Software as a Service (SaaS) setting the stage for the next wave of disruption, the Indian IT sector continues to charge ahead on its trajectory of growth and transformation, said a survey by CII and EY.
The study, titled -- India: The next global SaaS capital -- cited India is home to about 100-plus unicorns across different segments with an accelerated pace of entrepreneurship and is rapidly emerging as a hub for SaaS start-ups.
The study, titled -- India: The next global SaaS capital -- cited India is home to about 100-plus unicorns across different segments with an accelerated pace of entrepreneurship and is rapidly emerging as a hub for SaaS start-ups.
The study highlights operational characteristics owing to which the Indian SaaS industry is growing at an accelerated pace, an EY statement said on 25 August.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The study highlights operational characteristics owing to which the Indian SaaS industry is growing at an accelerated pace, an EY statement said on 25 August.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the study, over 80 per cent of the SaaS promoters who contributed to the report feel there is the need to build a robust talent pool; 50 per cent of SaaS providers feel driving greater awareness for SaaS products continues to be a prerequisite for customer acquisition.
According to the study, over 80 per cent of the SaaS promoters who contributed to the report feel there is the need to build a robust talent pool; 50 per cent of SaaS providers feel driving greater awareness for SaaS products continues to be a prerequisite for customer acquisition.
It added, India is poised to become the global SaaS capital over the next few years, mainly driven by Small and Medium Businesses with a focus on large enterprises.
It added, India is poised to become the global SaaS capital over the next few years, mainly driven by Small and Medium Businesses with a focus on large enterprises.
Apart from this, the study said that one-third of the SaaS providers are being increasingly cautious with their go-to-market strategy and mainly targeting niche segments to acquire marquee clients by understanding new digital buying preferences of the customers, following a digital-first approach and offering innovative pricing models.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Apart from this, the study said that one-third of the SaaS providers are being increasingly cautious with their go-to-market strategy and mainly targeting niche segments to acquire marquee clients by understanding new digital buying preferences of the customers, following a digital-first approach and offering innovative pricing models.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Macro-economic environment notwithstanding, the funding activity in the first two quarters of this year surpassed the funding activity in 2021 – which was a breakout year with over USD 4.3 billion in funding for SaaS start-ups," EY India's Technology Sector Leader Nitin Bhatt said.
"Macro-economic environment notwithstanding, the funding activity in the first two quarters of this year surpassed the funding activity in 2021 – which was a breakout year with over USD 4.3 billion in funding for SaaS start-ups," EY India's Technology Sector Leader Nitin Bhatt said.
The large consumer base in India, coupled with a technology–first mindset is paving way for the emergence of consumer-focused SaaS solutions as adoption levels continue to rise, the statement said.