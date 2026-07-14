India Post clocks record ₹4,009 crore Q1 revenue, adds ₹728 crore over year-ago period

New Delhi: India’s state-owned postal service recorded its highest first-quarter revenue of ₹4,008.95 crore in April-June 2026, driven by growth across parcels, citizen-centric services and international business.

Growing at 22.2% year-on-year, India Post achieved 81% of its first-quarter revenue target of ₹4,951 crore and around one-fifth of its full-year revenue target of ₹19,803 crore, the Department of Posts said in a statement on Tuesday.

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Chairing the Department of Posts’ quarterly business review meeting, communications minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said the performance reflected India Post’s transformation into a modern, technology-driven and citizen-centric organisation.

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“The record-breaking performance in the first quarter of FY2026-27 is not merely a financial milestone, it reflects the trust that millions of citizens place in India Post every day,” Scindia said.

To sustain growth in the remaining quarters of FY27, the minister directed the department to strengthen customer acquisition, deepen engagement with corporate and institutional clients, expand strategic partnerships, and improve field-level execution through regular performance reviews.

Scindia also proposed a cluster-based approach by grouping the country’s 23 postal circles into three clusters to drive focused interventions, knowledge sharing and accountability.

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Vasumitra, former member of the Postal Services Board, said crossing the ₹4,000-crore mark in the first quarter is an important milestone for India Post.

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“It reflects the shift from being a conventional postal operator to becoming an integrated logistics, financial services and citizen-service network,” Vasumitra said. “Sustaining this growth will depend on continued investments in technology, operational efficiency and customer acquisition.”

Segment performance Among business segments, citizen-centric services (CCS) reported revenue of ₹203.12 crore recorded, recording the fastest growth at 85.7% year-on-year (y-o-y). Parcel services expanded 49.9% y-o-y with revenue increasing to ₹296.27 crore, reflecting the department’s increasing role in India's e-commerce and logistics ecosystem.

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Traditional mail services grew 41.9% to ₹782.78 crore, while international relations and global business (IR&GB) registered 34.3% growth y-o-y to ₹183.70 crore despite global economic uncertainties.

Postal life insurance and rural postal life insurance (PLI/RPLI) grew 20.1% to ₹418.65 crore, while the Post Office Savings Bank (POSB) business, the department’s largest revenue contributor, expanded 9.7% y-o-y to ₹2,124.42 crore.

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Among postal circles, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal emerged as the top performers during the quarter.

Operational indicators also improved sharply. The number of branch post offices (BOs) reporting nil business transactions declined by more than 92% in POSB, 97% in PLI/RPLI, and 99% in speed post and parcel, compared with the corresponding quarter last year, indicating higher business activity across the postal network.

Expenditure coverage ratio (ECR) — which measures the extent to which operating expenditure is met through departmental revenue — rose to 32% from 28%, including pension costs, and to 47% from 41%, excluding pension costs, during the first quarter.

The broad-based growth is significant given that India Post, which was established in 1854, operates one of the world's largest postal networks, with more than 164,000 post offices, nearly 90% of them located in rural areas.

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The department has increasingly positioned itself as a logistics and financial services network by expanding parcel delivery, leveraging its nationwide post office network for government and citizen services, and strengthening financial inclusion through savings bank and insurance products.

About the Author Dhirendra Kumar Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sector...Read More ✕ Dhirendra Kumar Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.



Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.



Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.