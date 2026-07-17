India Post eases international mail rules to take on private couriers

The notification also introduces a formal framework for the recall and redirection of accountable international postal articles. Under the new rules, the sender of an outgoing accountable international postal article can request its recall from the booking office, while the addressee of an incoming accountable international postal article can seek its redirection from the delivery office on payment of the prescribed postal fee. No fee will be charged if both the original and revised addresses fall within the delivery jurisdiction of the same post office, it said.