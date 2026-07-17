India Post eases international mail rules to take on private couriers

New Delhi: State-run India Post, which lost its dominance with the rise of private courier operators, has revamped its rules to make its services more competitive by introducing online booking cancellations, refunds and greater flexibility for international mail.
It has also specified detailed refund guidelines for different categories of international mail, a government order issued on Thursday said.
Under the amended regulations, customers who book postal articles through India Post's web portal or mobile application can cancel their booking before the item is accepted by the post office. Customers booking articles at post office counters can also seek cancellation on the same day of booking, while the department may cancel bookings made due to incorrect data entry.
The changes are expected to narrow the service gap between India Post and private courier operators. Most private courier companies already offer greater flexibility by allowing customers to cancel shipments before they enter the delivery network, seek refunds where applicable and request address changes or shipment redirection before delivery.