India Post GDS first merit list: Results to be out soon, check details here

India Post is set to announce the first merit List for the Gramin Dak Sevak exam soon. Candidates who have registered for the India Post Gramik Dak Sevak examination can check the first merit list on the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Post is expected to release the cut-off marks and other details along with the first merit list. The merit list will be prepared based on marks obtained/conversion of Grades/Points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard, of recognised boards, aggregated to percentage, up to the accuracy of 4 decimals.

Here are the steps to check the results Visit the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Click on India Post GDS Merit List 2024 link available displayed on the homepage.

Candidates can check their names or roll numbers from a new PDF file that will open on clicking the link.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the result for future reference. All the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the physical verification. The dates for the physical verification will be informed to the candidates via SMS on their registered mobile number. The shortlisted candidates are supposed to submit an undertaking in the format given in Annexure-IX, which is regarding penalties in case of providing fake or incorrect information in the form.

India Post, the country's largest postal network service, in a notification released in July, announced the recruitment of 44,228 vacancies for the position of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Online applications for the jobs via indiapostgdsonline.gov.in were open from July 15 till August 5, 2024.

The recruited candidates will be appointed as Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) / Dak Sevak. Salaries for the posts are ₹10,000-24,470 per month for ABPM / GDS; and ₹12,000-29,380 for BPM. And anyone between 18-40 years of age with a Class 10 certificate were eligible to apply.

