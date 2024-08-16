India Post GDS first merit list: Results to be out soon, check details here

India Post GDS first merit list: Candidates who have registered for the India Post Gramik Dak Sevak examination can check the first merit list on the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

Written By Riya R Alex
Updated16 Aug 2024, 02:04 PM IST
India Post GDS first merit list: Results expected soon
India Post GDS first merit list: Results expected soon

India Post is set to announce the first merit List for the Gramin Dak Sevak exam soon. Candidates who have registered for the India Post Gramik Dak Sevak examination can check the first merit list on the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

India Post is expected to release the cut-off marks and other details along with the first merit list. The merit list will be prepared based on marks obtained/conversion of Grades/Points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard, of recognised boards, aggregated to percentage, up to the accuracy of 4 decimals.

 

Also Read | India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Over 44,200 vacancies opened. See details here

Here are the steps to check the results

  • Visit the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.
  • Click on India Post GDS Merit List 2024 link available displayed on the homepage.
  • Candidates can check their names or roll numbers from a new PDF file that will open on clicking the link.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.

All the shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the physical verification. The dates for the physical verification will be informed to the candidates via SMS on their registered mobile number. The shortlisted candidates are supposed to submit an undertaking in the format given in Annexure-IX, which is regarding penalties in case of providing fake or incorrect information in the form.

 

Also Read | Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment: Apply at sr.indianrailways.gov.in

India Post, the country's largest postal network service, in a notification released in July, announced the recruitment of 44,228 vacancies for the position of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Online applications for the jobs via indiapostgdsonline.gov.in were open from July 15 till August 5, 2024.

The recruited candidates will be appointed as Branch Postmaster (BPM) and Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) / Dak Sevak. Salaries for the posts are 10,000-24,470 per month for ABPM / GDS; and 12,000-29,380 for BPM. And anyone between 18-40 years of age with a Class 10 certificate were eligible to apply.

 

Also Read | IIM grads get a reality check in a tight job market

In order to register for the exam, the interested candidates were supposed to provide their Secondary School Examination Pass Certificate showing pass marks in Mathematics and English from any government-recognised school board.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Aug 2024, 02:04 PM IST
HomeNewsIndia Post GDS first merit list: Results to be out soon, check details here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.50
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.3 (2.26%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    330.00
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.55 (0.47%)

    GAIL India

    232.20
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.5 (2.43%)

    ITC

    502.00
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.1 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Nippon Life

    689.00
    03:25 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    49.65 (7.77%)

    PB Fintech

    1,694.40
    03:25 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    120.9 (7.68%)

    Zensar Technologies

    796.55
    03:25 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    54.6 (7.36%)

    Mphasis

    2,908.00
    03:24 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    191.1 (7.03%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,058.00849.00
      Chennai
      73,129.00637.00
      Delhi
      72,634.00-354.00
      Kolkata
      72,492.00496.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue