The Union cabinet has approved ₹2,632 crore to modernise India Post between FY27 and FY31, nearly doubling allocations under two existing schemes.
With over 164,000 post offices, the postal department aims to evolve beyond traditional mail delivery into a public logistics powerhouse with global ambitions. The funding—split between the Estates Management Scheme ( ₹1,491 crore) and the Postal Operations Scheme ( ₹1,141 crore)—will upgrade physical infrastructure, expand parcel-handling capacity, and deepen tech-enabled services to capture India's booming e-commerce market. Mint breaks down what this investment means for India Post’s logistics ambitions.